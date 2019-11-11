Kendriya Vidyalaya student in Thiruvananthapuram wins bronze in national chess championship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vishnu Menon, an eighth standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Pattom won bronze medal in under-14 chess competition held as part of the 65th national school games held at Silvassa. He is the only member from state to represent Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. He is the son of AD Nanda Kumar (Ministry of Railways) and Sabita Nanda Kumar (Central Ground Water Board) in Thiruvananthapuram.