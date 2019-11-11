Mumbai street singers  to perform at Sai Gramam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital will host a rare music programme featuring street singers on Sunday. Eighteen singers who eke out a living by singing songs at public places in Mumbai will perform at Sai Gramam, Thonnakkal at 5 pm.The performance is part of the 108-day annual music festival organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

Trust founder and executive director K N Anandakumar said the music festival aims to give representation to all genres of music and singers from all strata of the society.Renowned music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri will inaugurate the programme on Sunday.

“The street singers would perform under the banner of Mumbai-based Swaradar. We are proud to give them an august audience in Kerala. Most of them are visiting the state for first time,” Anandakumar said.

The music festival in Thiruvananthapuram will conclude on January 23.

The singers will also perform at TDM Hall, Ernakulam on November 12. The event is being organised by the Ernakulam Karayogam and the Kacheripadi Sai Centre.

Vice Admiral A K Chawla will inaugurate the event. District Collector Suhas, Sai Centre convenor advocate Govind K Bharathan and Anandakumar will attend.