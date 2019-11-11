Unauthorised private players continue collecting waste in Thiruvananthapuram

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private players in waste collection rule the roost as the waste menace in the city continues to loom large over the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation. Private parties, without corporation approval, can be seen collecting waste from various parts of the city everyday. They dump the waste on private properties or unused plots in the city and burn the plastic waste, while leaving the degradable waste to rot in public.

“We had asked all such private parties to register with the civic body. Some of them work in tandem with the corporation. We do not collect degradable waste as it is. We give them kitchen bins and the waste is only collected when it turns to compost. We do not authorise any other mode of collection. Other wastes are brought to the material recovery centres,” said a corporation health department official.

“There are some private players who are very adamant about not abiding by our instruction. They collect waste and dump them in either deserted plots nearby or Tamil Nadu. It is a huge business and therefore we have to go after them and we fine them when caught,” said the official.

No successful alternative

While there is no door-to-door collection, there is also no successful alternative to manage the waste. The ‘kitchen bin’ method has surely not reached far and wide among the corporation residents. "Earlier we used to have someone who picks up the waste. They don’t come now. The food waste is the most difficult to manage, the rest can be taken to a resource recovery centre if necessary," said Haritha Nair, a Kowdiar resident. Here, the private party who collected waste stopped somehow. However, the city corporation is yet to find a good and successful alternative, she said.