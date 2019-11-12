K Sreekumar elected as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF candidate K Sreekumar has been elected as mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Sreekumar, who was serving as health standing committee chairman, won 42 votes while his nearest contender BJP's MR Gopan secured 35 votes.

Sreekumar is a member of the CITU district committee and Vanchiyoor area centre. He had also served as the state secretary of the KSEB Officers Association.

The mayor election was necessitated after the incumbent VK Prasanth was elected to the assembly from the Vattiyoorkavu seat. BJP candidate was senior leader MR Gopan. UDF fielded its parliamentary party leader D Anil Kumar.

Only one year is left for the council. The seat tally in the corporation is as follows: LDF- 43, BJP- 35, UDF- 21, independent- 1

Polling was held in two rounds. The UDF candidate Anil Kumar who secured the lowest number of votes in the first round, 21, was excluded in the second round which was a direct fight between the CPM and the BJP.

Party sources said Kunnukuzhi councillor IP Binu is likely to replace Sreekumar as health standing committee chairman.