Pinarayi gives away Akshaya Oorja awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has numerous possibilities in the non-conventional energy sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday after distributing Akshaya Oorja Awards instituted by the Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT).

“The state now depends more on hydro power generation. Earlier we had thermal power in the state. Then we started using coal. Now, the only one we are able to expand without any hurdles is solar. ANERT will be able to excel more in this field. We are currently preparing a report to define the scope of ANERT’s work,” said the chief minister.

Wilton Weavers Pvt Ltd, Alappuzha (Industrial) , College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram and St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Pala (education institutions), Technopark (public sector) Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Palakkad (Non-profit organisations), Kanakkary grama panchayat, Kottayam, Thuravur grama panchayat, Alappuzha (local self-government bodies), among others, received the Akshaya power awards.