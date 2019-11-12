Suicide of differently-abled CET student: Police to collect proof on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sreekaryam police will start evidence collection at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday as part of investigation into the suspected suicide of a differently-abled student Ratheesh Kumar, 19, who was a first-year civil engineering student of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. Girija, the aunt and guardian of Ratheesh, had alleged that a drug mafia associated with her husband Anirudhan had abetted the suicide of the younster.

Unable to withstand the threat of drug mafia, Girija had moved out of Neyyatinkara and relocated to Ulloor along with her nephew. The mafia had alleged that Ratheesh had turned informer leading to the arrest of some members of the gang. The Sreekarayam police, however, said Girija’s husband Anirudhan denied any involvement with the drug gang.

“We have taken his statement in which he denied having any truck with the drug mafia,” the Circle Inspector of Sreekaryam police station told TNIE.The college guards had found Ratheesh hanging inside a bathroom of the college campus on Saturday.

Kadakampally meets Ratheesh’s aunt

T’Puram: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the residence of Ratheesh Kumar at Ulloor and consoled his aunt Girija. She told the minister that they have suspicion over the death of Ratheesh Kumar. The minister assured Girija of all support from the government and promised a fair and free probe. B Sathyan MLA accompanied the minister.