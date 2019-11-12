Thampanoor’s new ‘smart’ parking space to ease commuter woes

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The lack of adequate parking space at Thampanoor which harbours both the railway station and the KSRTC bus station in its vicinity has for long proven to be a hassle for daily commuters. Absence of a designated parking lot has not only led people to station their vehicles along the road but also to disregard ‘no parking’ signboards. However, after long deliberations by the corporation officials, a multi-level parking facility is all set to take shape, putting an end to the parking woes. 

Touted as the first ‘smart’ parking lot to be unveiled in the city, the authorities are planning to develop a mobile application through which the commuters can be alerted if a parking space is available in the facility. Tenders have been invited by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) to execute the multi-level parking project estimated to cost `16 crore. “The multi-level parking facility will help in solving the parking problem at Thampanoor which is one of the busiest junctions in the city. The mobile application will help commuters to easily access a vacant space,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL. 

The authorities are further planning to construct a multi-level two-wheeler and car parking-cum-shopping complex at Thampanoor. The project is slated to house five floors of which the ground floor would be designated for four-wheeler parking and the first, second and third floors will be allocated for parking two-wheelers. The fourth floor is proposed to be a commercial space.

“We are planning to open the technical bid for the project on November 23. Once the tender is given, the contractor is expected to finish the work within two weeks,” said Sanoop. “For developing the mobile application, we are planning to invite another tender,” he added.

Although the corporation has so far failed in putting an end to the parking woes in the city, the authorities now aim to find a solution by setting up multi-level parking facilities in different parts of the city. “Many commercial establishments do not have a parking space which results in customers parking their vehicles by the wayside posing difficulties for pedestrians. The new parking scheme will put an end to all such ordeals,” said a corporation official.

Other than the Smart City project of the corporation, multi-level car parking facilities are also being constructed at the Corporation Main Office, Medical College and Putharikandam under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme of the government.

The project is slated to house five floors of which the ground floor would be designated for four-wheeler parking and the first, second and third floor will be allocated for parking two-wheelers. The fourth floor is proposed to be a commercial space

