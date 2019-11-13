Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram grapples with recurring pipe bursts

Old pipelines in the city are proving to be a nightmare for the residents who are already dealing with water shortage.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Workers repairing the pipeline which burst at Ambalamukku on Tuesday morning

Workers repairing the pipeline which burst at Ambalamukku on Tuesday morning| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest water pipe burst at Ambalamukku Junction on Tuesday has put the focus back on old pipes in the city. While the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) continues to grapple with regular pipe bursts, city residents, already dealing with water shortage, are left in the lurch with halted supply.

The 700mm diameter Premo pipe cracked at 6am. After the burst, a portion of the road caved in. The residents of the area noticed the burst and informed the KWA officials immediately. “We started the repair work around 6.15am. Water supply was affected from Ambalamukku to Peroorkada region and many households faced water shortage. It could be termed as a major leak as it was one of the main lines,” said RV Santhosh Kumar, executive engineer, PH division (Thiruvananthapuram North).

The areas affected by the pipe burst included Peroorkada, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Kowdiar, Medical College and Marapalam.The officials said that while the Medical College locality was only partially hit, Peroorkada area was the worst affected.

However, these leaks point to the immediate need for replacement of the old pipelines as well as the urgent demand for procuring equipment that would alert the authorities by detecting an impending puncture. KWA officials also noted that the pipe that burst was laid almost 40 years ago with most of it being worn out.

Despite starting the repair work promptly, the KWA officials were unable to spot the source of the leak initially which was two metres deep. The presence of a culvert on both sides of the pipe further added to the difficulty in undertaking repair.

As an emergency measure, water tankers were sent to the affected areas. The authorities also spotted minor leaks along the pipeline in Ambalamukku which they attributed to high water pressure. The pipe burst had also damaged the road creating a 1.2-metre crater. The Ambalamukku area is part of KWA’s proposed project to replace the old cement pipes with steel ones.

Reacting to the incident, V K Prasanth MLA scheduled a meeting on Wednesday. “We had earlier held a meeting regarding the drinking water shortage at Kowdiar and Mukkola. Although the corporation has given enough funds to replace or repair old pipes, nothing has been done so far. The upcoming meeting will focus on finding out solutions for water shortage and the recurring pipe bursts in the city,” said the legislator.

IN A NUTSHELL

  • The pipe burst created a 1.2 metre crater in the middle of the road.
  • Project wing of KWA said that all the major pipes in the city would be replaced.
  • MLA V K Prasanth will be holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue of recurring pipe bursts
  • in the city.

Water supply hit

A 700mm diameter Premo pipe cracked at 6am at Ambalamukku Junction on Tuesday. Water supply was affected in Peroorkada, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Kowdiar, Medical College and Marapalam areas. KWA officials were unable to spot the source of the leak initially

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority Thiruvananthapuram pipeline bursts Thiruvananthapuram pipe bursts Thiruvananthapuram water supply
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp