Vague security protocol at Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark raises concern among employees

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jithu SV, a financial associate at Technopark is pregnant. Her parents, who stay nearby, bring her food everyday to ensure she eats healthy. Despite producing an ID card attested by the HR, they were recently stopped from entering the premises by the security staff. The seven-month pregnant had to walk all the way to the gate to collect her food.

The impertinent behaviour of the State Industrial Security Force personnel at Technopark has always been a vexatious issue to the employees working in the premises. Even after raising repeated complaints to the authorities regarding the absence of a centralised rule for checking vehicles, ID cards and guest check-ins, their greviances have fallen on deaf years with no action being taken.

“The security personnel implement rules according to their whims and fancies. A few check IDs and vehicles thoroughly while others don’t bother,” said Ajay S Kumar, a techie. "We are grateful for those who man the gates but the employees must be informed about all the rules in place," he added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Rahul AR, a document specialist at Technopark, said, "The park’s management must inform us rules that must be followed while entering and leaving the premises." The techies claim that they are being treated as renegades in front of clients, family members or friends who come to visit them.

According to Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of Prathidhwani Tech Forum, issues between the employees and security personnel are a regular affair. "Recently, the wife of an employee was not allowed to use the bank facility inside the Technopark. Even after the company officials requested the security to let her inside, the guard denied permission," said Rajeev. "There have also been reports of security guards insulting the employees by stating that they earn more than the techies," he added.

Meanwhile, chief security officer of Technopark, Sunil Thomas said, "Those who accompany the employees regularly can use a photocopy of the employee’s ID attested by the HR of the company. Also, only one person can get inside with a copy at a time unless it is an emergency. Else the visitors have an option of taking visitors pass."