Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vague security protocol at Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark raises concern among employees

The impertinent behaviour of the State Industrial Security Force personnel at Technopark has always been a vexatious issue to the employees working in the premises.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram

A view of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram| Express

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jithu SV, a financial associate at Technopark is pregnant. Her parents, who stay nearby, bring her food everyday to ensure she eats healthy. Despite producing an ID card attested by the HR, they were recently stopped from entering the premises by the security staff. The seven-month pregnant had to walk all the way to the gate to collect her food.

The impertinent behaviour of the State Industrial Security Force personnel at Technopark has always been a vexatious issue to the employees working in the premises. Even after raising repeated complaints to the authorities regarding the absence of a centralised rule for checking vehicles, ID cards and guest check-ins, their greviances have fallen on deaf years with no action being taken.

“The security personnel implement rules according to their whims and fancies. A few check IDs and vehicles thoroughly while others don’t bother,” said Ajay S Kumar, a techie. "We are grateful for those who man the gates but the employees must be informed about all the rules in place," he added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Rahul AR, a document specialist at Technopark, said, "The park’s management must inform us rules that must be followed while entering and leaving the premises." The techies claim that they are being treated as renegades in front of clients, family members or friends who come to visit them.

According to Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of Prathidhwani Tech Forum, issues between the employees and security personnel are a regular affair. "Recently, the wife of an employee was not allowed to use the bank facility inside the Technopark. Even after the company officials requested the security to let her inside, the guard denied permission," said Rajeev. "There have also been reports of security guards insulting the employees by stating that they earn more than the techies," he added.

Meanwhile, chief security officer of Technopark, Sunil Thomas said, "Those who accompany the employees regularly can use a photocopy of the employee’s ID attested by the HR of the company. Also, only one person can get inside with a copy at a time unless it is an emergency. Else the visitors have an option of taking visitors pass."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jithu SV Kerala Industrial Security Force Technopark security Technopark Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp