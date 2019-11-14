Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Court trials to come alive on screen in Thiruvananthapuram

Banner Film Society is organising screening of films based on court trials at Lenin Balavadi on 
Sunday.

Published: 14th November 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:49 PM

Melvilsam and 12 Angry Men are among th movies that will be screened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Banner Film Society is organising screening of films based on court trials at Lenin Balavadi on Sunday. The film ‘Melvilsam’ directed by Madhav Ramdas will be the inaugural movie which will be screened at 9.30am. 

It will be followed by ‘12 Angry Men’, an American Court Room drama directed by Sydney Lumet which tells the story of a jury of 12 men as they deliberate the conviction of an 18-year old defendant on the basis of reasonable doubt forcing the jurors to question their morals and values. The movie will be screened at 11.30am. The film ‘Court’ by Chaitanya Tamhane which won the National Award for Best Film will be screened at 2 pm. 

The film examines the Indian legal system through the Mumbai Sessions Court trial of an ageing protest singer, Narayan Kamble, who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs. To Kill a Mockingbird by Robert Mulligan will be screened at 4 pm. The entry will be free. For registration and details, contact 9349931452, 9847099923.

TAGS
Banner Film Society Lenin Balavadi Court trials screening Melvilsam Thiruvananthapuram courtroom movies 12 Angry Men Court movies
