Thiruvananthapuram all set to celebrate Children’s Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Like every year, the roads will turn vibrant as young children wearing white kurtis, holding placards and banners will take part in a rally. The event is being organised by the state government and the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) on the occasion of Children’s Day.

About 20,000 students from various schools across the state will be participating in the rally, which starts from 10 am, from the Nishagandhi auditorium to the museum. The public convention and the rally will be the highlights of the celebration.

Nanma S, a Class III student of Holy Angels School, Vanchiyoor, has been chosen to deliver the welcome speech and Liyos M V, a Class IV student of SDM LP School, Kalpetta will propose the vote of thanks.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the Children’s Day message at Nishagandhi auditorium. This year’s celebrations will focus on Nava Keralam,” said Deepak S P, the general secretary of the KSCCW.

Mementoes will be given to the student leaders at the valedictory functions and to the students who won prizes at the state arts festival ‘Varnolsavam’. The Chief Minister and Health Minister KK Shailaja will felicitate Aleena A P selected by India Post for this year’s Children’s Day postage stamp. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan; V K Prasanth MLA; Palayalam Rajan, Town planning standing committeechairperson and others will be present.