KSRTC conductor in Thiruvananthapuram tries to kill self over salary delay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC conductor attached to Papanamcode depot attempted suicide over delay in salary payment on Thursday. R Vinod Kumar, of Naruvamoodu, who consumed rat poison at the depot around noon, was rescued due to the timely intervention of colleagues who rushed him to the General Hospital. Vinod was later shifted to the Medical College where he is under observation for the next 48 hours.

“There was something amiss when Vinod came to the depot. Upon questioning he started crying and confessed that he had consumed poison,” said Manoj, a conductor. Vinod had already sent goodbye messages to his friends and exited from all Whatsapp groups. The 48-year-old has a wife and two children aged eight and five.

“He is under financial constraints as he could barely pay the monthly installment for the loan taken from a co-operative bank. He said he had `300 in his account after paying the loan,” said Chandramohan, a conductor. The employees received only half the salary for the month of September and that too in the second week of October.