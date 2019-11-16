24th IFFK: 9 debut films in competition section

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 14 films from across the globe, including two Malayalam films, will compete for the ‘Suvarna Chakoram’ (The Golden Crow Pheasant) at the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Of this, nine are from first-time directors.

The ten non-Indian films chosen for the international competition section were announced on Friday.

The ten films are; ‘All This Victory’ directed by Ahmad Ghossein (Lebanon, France, Qatar), ‘Camille’ directed by Boris Lojkine (France, Central African Republic), ‘Fiela’s Child’ directed by Brett Michael Innes (South Africa), ‘My Dear Friend’ directed by Yang Pingdao (China), ‘Our Mothers’ directed by César Díaz (France, Benelux, Guatemala), ‘Pacarrete’ directed Allan Deberton (Brazil), ‘The Humorist’ directed by Michael Idov (Russia, Latvia, Czech Republic), ‘The Projectionist’ directed by José María Cabral (Dominican Republic), ‘They say nothing stays the same’ directed by Joe Odagiri (Japan) and ‘When the Persimmons Grew’, directed by Hilal Baydarov (Azerbaijan, Austria).

‘Jallikkattu’ by Lijo Jose Pellissery and ‘Vrithakrithyilulla Chathuram’ by Krishand R K are the two Malayalam films competing for the award.

‘Lihaaf’ by Rahat Kazmi and ‘Aani Maani’ by Fahim Irshad are the other two Indian films in the competition section.

The films for the competition were selected by the committee chaired by director Sibi Malayil with C S Venkiteswaran, George Kithu, Bhawani Cheerath and T Krishnanunni as members.