A Guinness move for the love of Ottanthullal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dancing continuously even for 20 minutes is a nightmare for a performer. But for Kurichithanam Jayakumar, it is a bed of roses. The ottanthullal artist performed from 12.30 am on November 15 till 12.30 am on November 16 to earn a Guinness World Record.

The artist entered the Limca Book of Records and Indian Book of Records by performing the art  form for 12 hours in May this year. Recalling the incident that led him to attempt for Guinness World Record, he says: “I had to give five ottanthullal performances at different stages for almost seven hours on a single day on the eve of Shivaratri two years ago. Seeing this, my friend encouraged me to attempt a world record.”

Initially, the Guinness World Records officials refused to acknowledge the attempt as thullal is a native art form. later, upon explaining the history and literature of the dance form, the jury accepted the attempt.
The performance started with ‘Ganapathi Prathal’. The artist performed three types of thullal: ottanthullal, seethangan thullal, and parayan thullal. “I won’t be able to change the costume or makeup during the attempt as I do not have the luxury to take a break,” says the artist. The artist recited as many as 25,000 lines of 12 thullal songs.

Why a Guinness World Record? “Thullal is given less importance compared to other artforms. Thus I wanted to bring name and fame in the world for the artform,” says Jayakumar.The artists began learning ottanthullal by following the path of his father, Kalamandalam Janardanan. “I used to accompany my father to sing for his performance for 15 years. After which, I became a full-time ottanthullal artist,” says Jayakumar.

Janardanan wanted his son to earn a white-collar job. He discouraged Jayakumar from performing.  After his studies, Jayakumar worked in Mumbai for two years. To earn more, the artist considered to  go to Dubai. “I came to Kerala from Mumbai for the processing of my visa. But my father who did not have enough people to accompany him to sing asked me to join him,” remembers the artist. Surprisingly, Jayakumar’s father dissuaded him from going abroad and asked: “Why do you need some other job. Can’t you take ottanthullal as your profession?”

The artist who is known for his wit has received a lot of awards including Thullal Hasya Samrat Award. Citing the importance of the Kerala State Kalolsavam, he says: “Kalolsavam plays an essential role in the revival of the artform. Though children have less interest when they participate for the first time, the interest shows in the later stages.”

In the future, the artist would like to teach more songs of ottanthullal. “Even the children studying the art at Kalamandalam are taught only less than six songs. More stories must be learnt to keep the charm of the art and pass it on to the upcoming generation,” he says.

