Construct bus shelter at terminal for passengers to Neyyattinkara: SHRC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has intervened to ease the travel woes of commuters to Neyyattinkara areas from the KSRTC bus terminal at Thampanoor.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic has directed the KSRTC managing director to construct a bus shelter with seating facility for commuters. The panel asked the principal secretary (Transport) to intervene on the issue and directed the Thiruvananthapuram corporation secretary to take steps to alleviate the woes of commuters.

KSRTC informed the commission that services to Neyyattinkara were moved out of the terminal premises due to traffic snarls.

Since the KSRTC terminal has been built by Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited (KTDFC), it should carry out further construction activity, KSRTC pointed out.

The decision to shift the services to Neyyattinkara out of the terminal was not taken by KTDFC. Hence, blaming it for the fiasco was illogical. The commission said KSRTC should not shy away from its responsibility citing flimsy reasons.

“Waiting for a bus in an open area without a shelter or seating facility is a violation of human rights,” the commission said.

The woes of hundreds of passengers cannot be ignored, the commission said. The petition was filed by R Binu, a resident of Mudavoorpara here.