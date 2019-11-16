Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Delegates make a beeline for IFFK

4,500 passes designated for the public claimed on the first day itself

Published: 16th November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24th IFFK has received tremendous response from film buffs with 5,000 delegate passes getting sold out in two days.  “First day alone saw a major rush, with 4,500 passes being claimed. There is no decision as of yet to issue extra passes to the general public,” said Mahesh Panchu, secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

“It was only last year when we hiked the fee owing to floodsthat some passes remained unclaimed,” said Panchu. Meanwhile, he also said that if the 500 passes in the senior citizen category remain unclaimed, they could be added to the general category.

The 24th IFFK which begins on December 6 is slated to be a low-key affair like last year, sans any festival jamboree. Like last year, there won’t be any cultural programmes.

“We are still reeling under the effects of the flood. So it will be a low-key affair,” says Panchu. Altogether 1,500 passes have been designated for senior citizens, the registrations of which began November 8 and officially ended on Thursday. The remaining 500 passes are still open to be claimed. A thousand passes designated for the students were also sold out during the initial days itself.

As many as 500 passes have been designated for film and TV professionals, the registration for which began onFriday and will continue till November 25.

The media professionals can get their passes from November 20 to 25.“Five hundred passes are remaining. Their registration date is over, but if some senior citizens need passes, they will be allowed to register. If not, the 500 will be added to the general category,” he said.  

Two thousand passes are designated to the subscribers of ‘Chalachitra Sameeksha’, the magazine of the academy and also those who take a new subscription.

“If there is some minister-level intervention and there is still a demand for passes in the general category, then we might issue another 1,000 passes. No such decision has been taken. That will be decided after November 25,” says Panchu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp