Maveli Express to run via Kottayam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three trains that run through Alappuzha, including Maveli Express, will be diverted through Kottayam from November 16 to December 10. There will no diversions on Thursdays. The Railways made the arrangement due to mechanised track maintenance works in the Cherthala-Thuravur single line section.

Train No. 16603 Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express leaving Mangaluru Jn will stop at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Chengannur during this period.

Train No. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin Station will stop at Ernakulam Town and Kottayam. Train No. 22207 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram AC Superfast Express leaving MGR Chennai Central Station will stop at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengannur and Kayamkulam Jn. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express will be regulated for 1 hour 50 minutes at Cherthala. Train No. 22655 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Cherthala on November 20, 27 and

December 4.