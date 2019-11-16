T’Puram, Thrissur corps told to pay Rs 19 crore for poor waste management

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lapses in waste management may cost Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations dear as the State Pollution Control Board has issued notices directing them to pay a hefty fine totalling `19.15 crore as environmental compensation. Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen told the Assembly that Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations, Kalamassery municipality and various local bodies of Idukki district have been issued notices by the board.

Thiruvananthapuram was asked to pay `14.59 crore for not processing 187.8 tonnes of waste daily, while Thrissur `4.56 crore for not processing 80 tonnes of waste. The amount was fixed after assessing the environmental damage the local bodies caused.

“The Thiruvananthapuram corporation has given an explanation to the board,” the minister said. The exact compensation fixed for Kalamassery and local bodies in Idukki was not mentioned.

Road accidents

As many as 40,181 road accidents were reported in the state in 2018. According to the documents submitted by Transport Minister A K Saseendran, 29,773 cases were reported to have occurred due to over speeding.

Overweight, drunken driving, talking over phone while driving and reluctance in using helmet and seat belts were the other reasons for accidents.