Workshop on artificial intelligence concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

A two-day workshop on artificial intelligence, development operations, Block Chains and other cutting edge technologies was held here on Saturday and Sunday.

Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day workshop on artificial intelligence, development operations, Block Chains and other cutting edge technologies was held here on Saturday and Sunday. The workshop was conducted by “Rollin Stones,” an IT consulting firm formed by a group of technocrats to polish the skills of IT professionals and to equip them with industry standards.

"A recent survey on IT industry has found that nine out of ten technology sector employees feel that there is a huge gap between academic knowledge and practical skill needs. This shows a major solution to the widening skill gap in the Indian IT industry is to update and equip with the new-age technologies and we are primarily aiming that area," Rakhi Raj one of the promoters of Rollin Stones, told TNIE.

The company is aimed at conducting a series of workshops across the state. "The hands-on workshop was highly rewarding as it was based on real-time business cases and not just theory. I was able to drive home the necessity to go for this learning," said Kailasanath of UST.

