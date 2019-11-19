Health takes a back seat among techies

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Being chained to a desk and working to beat deadlines create a sedentary lifestyle among software professionals. The long working hours that the IT industry demands and the resulting stress have been taking a toll on the health of techies.

With lesser time on their hands, techies seem to be reaching out to junk food through online food delivery services. This has led to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes among them.

A recent study conducted in Technopark by SolHealthCare, a wellness firm, found that a large number of techies have neck pain, lower back pain, work-related stress, hypertension, sleep disorders and other behavioural problems.

Of the 784 techies involved in the study, 179 suffer from lower back problems; 129 have cervical spondylosis, affecting the joints and discs in the cervical spine; 65 carpal tunnel syndrome, a condition that causes pain and numbness in the hand and arm; and 61 sacroiliac joint dysfunction, caused due to pain in the joint between the spine and the hip. Other health problems such as work-related stress, hypertension, sleep disorders and behavioural issues were also found among them.

Doctors are concerned about the host of diseases caused by unhealthy eating and lack of exercise. Avoiding junk food and exercising have to be taken up immediately before the lifestyle diseases take a toll, say health experts.

Dr Sharmad M S, neurosurgeon and superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said: “These diseases are caused due to work-related stress and the consumption of junk food. Hypertension and diabetes have become very common. They are also seen in adolescents.”

Awareness has to be created among techies. Even children have become victims of lifestyle diseases such as obesity or high blood pressure, he added.

Dr Sreejith N Kumar, diabetologist, said: “Pre-diabetes is very common. It is reversible and it is a wake-up call for more health risks in the future.” It can only be prevented by cutting down on starch and adding more vegetables in the diet, he said.

Health experts also point out that maintaining proper body weight and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help in preventing such diseases and slowing its progression. Engaging in regular physical exercises such as yoga, jogging and walking can help.

According to Dr Veena Sreejith, diabetologist, Diabetes Care Centre, stress at work and eating patterns have led to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

A few Technopark companies have introduced regular employee wellness programmes after realising that work-related lifestyle diseases have increased. They are also focusing on designing and arranging company work in an employee-friendly manner. Yoga and other health-related programmes have also been introduced.

