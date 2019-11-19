Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Health takes a back seat among techies

Doctors are concerned about the host of diseases caused by unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise among IT professionals

Published: 19th November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Being chained to a desk and working to beat deadlines create a sedentary lifestyle among software professionals. The long working hours that the IT industry demands and the resulting stress have been taking a toll on the health of techies.

With lesser time on their hands, techies seem to be reaching out to junk food through online food delivery services. This has led to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes among them.
A recent study conducted in Technopark by SolHealthCare, a wellness firm, found that a large number of techies have neck pain, lower back pain, work-related stress, hypertension, sleep disorders and other behavioural problems.

Of the 784 techies involved in the study, 179 suffer from lower back problems; 129 have cervical spondylosis, affecting the joints and discs in the cervical spine; 65 carpal tunnel syndrome, a condition that causes pain and numbness in the hand and arm; and 61 sacroiliac joint dysfunction, caused due to pain in the joint between the spine and the hip. Other health problems such as work-related stress, hypertension, sleep disorders and behavioural issues were also found among them.

Doctors are concerned about the host of diseases caused by unhealthy eating and lack of exercise. Avoiding junk food and exercising have to be taken up immediately before the lifestyle diseases take a toll, say health experts.

Dr Sharmad M S, neurosurgeon and superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said: “These diseases are caused due to work-related stress and the consumption of junk food. Hypertension and diabetes have become very common. They are also seen in adolescents.”

Awareness has to be created among techies. Even children have become victims of lifestyle diseases such as obesity or high blood pressure, he added.

Dr Sreejith N Kumar, diabetologist, said: “Pre-diabetes is very common. It is reversible and it is a wake-up call for more health risks in the future.” It can only be prevented by cutting down on starch and adding more vegetables in the diet, he said.  

Health experts also point out that maintaining proper body weight and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help in preventing such diseases and slowing its progression. Engaging in regular physical exercises such as yoga, jogging and walking can help.

According to Dr Veena Sreejith, diabetologist, Diabetes Care Centre, stress at work and eating patterns have led to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

A few Technopark companies have introduced regular employee wellness programmes after realising that work-related lifestyle diseases have increased. They are also focusing on designing and arranging company work in an employee-friendly manner. Yoga and other health-related programmes have also been introduced.

survey reveals
A recent study conducted in Technopark by SolHealthCare, a wellness firm, found that a large number of techies have neck pain, lower back pain, work-related stress, hypertension and sleep disorders

healthy food and exercise
Health experts point out that maintaining proper body weight and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help in preventing such diseases and slowing its progression

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp