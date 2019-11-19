Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ starts rolling

The bus will visit the schools in the state. This year also marks the 50th year of ISRO, so we thought to educate the students to know more about space science and its utility for mankind, he added.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan came alive at the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition in a bus at the Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, on Monday to mark the birth centenary of scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The bus will tour the state and share the story of ISRO with children.

The mobile exhibition unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was formally inaugurated at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, by S S Somanath, director VSSC, in presence of teachers, students and officials from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).More than 500 students were present to witness the exhibition.

“The purpose of the mobile exhibition is to create awareness aboutspace technology to the children and also on space applications. Our purpose is to introduce the children to the important achievements of ISRO and also take it to schools across the state,” said Somanath. The bus will visit the schools in the state. This year also marks the 50th year of ISRO, so we thought to educate the students to know more about space science and its utility for mankind, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp