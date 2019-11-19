ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ starts rolling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan came alive at the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition in a bus at the Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, on Monday to mark the birth centenary of scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The bus will tour the state and share the story of ISRO with children.

The mobile exhibition unit of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was formally inaugurated at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, by S S Somanath, director VSSC, in presence of teachers, students and officials from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).More than 500 students were present to witness the exhibition.

“The purpose of the mobile exhibition is to create awareness aboutspace technology to the children and also on space applications. Our purpose is to introduce the children to the important achievements of ISRO and also take it to schools across the state,” said Somanath. The bus will visit the schools in the state. This year also marks the 50th year of ISRO, so we thought to educate the students to know more about space science and its utility for mankind, he added.