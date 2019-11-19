Regent Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bai’s 125th birthday celebrations today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala History Congress and Department of History, Government College for Women, here will organise a programme to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Regent Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bai on Tuesday.

The programme, to be held at the Assembly Hall of the Government College for Women, will be inaugurated by college principal Vijayalekshmi H at 10am.

Historian T P Sankarankutty Nair will deliver the presidential address. Head of the Department of History, Government College for Women, Manoj K and Kerala History Congress general secretary Dr Gopakumaran Nair will be among those who will address the gathering. A documentary show, ‘The Last Queen of Travancore’, will also be screened.