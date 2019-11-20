Ground water dept for action against illegal digging of borewells

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ground water department has directed local self-government bodies to take action against illegal digging of borewells. The directive comes in the wake of the incident in which a two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson had fallen to his death in a discarded borewell in Tamil Nadu.

The department directive stated that all discarded borewells will have to be closed and reported to the ground water department. The directive instructs that any person digging a borewell has to inform the local body authorities 15 days in advance. It further states that borewells and wells should be fenced and covered properly after use.