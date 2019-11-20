KK Shailaja becomes magician during Mittayi programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja donned the role of a magician at the ‘Mittayi’ programme of the Kerala Social Security Mission here on Tuesday. At the get-together of children with diabetes, the minister said there was nothing better than magic to help people of all age groups understand the crux of diabetes treatment modalities. Inaugurating the programme, the minister said that ‘Mittayi’ programme will be extended to all districts.

“The plan is to set up Mittayi satellite centres in all districts. Through this, the government aims to provide treatment to all children who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. At present, we have Mittayi centres at Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode medical colleges. This will get extended to Kannur and Ernakulam medical colleges,” said Shailaja.

Other than that, Mittayi centres are to come up in the district hospitals at Kollam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod as well as the Palakkad Women and Children’s Hospital. According to the minister, the scheme has so far provided relief to many children who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Mittayi is a modern treatment, dietary advice and experience programme for children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes. It helps them learn how to use an insulin pen, continuous glucose monitor, insulin pump and others. The scheme also provides six-step counselling and training for parents.