Students of Thirumala Govt UPS visit lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Government UPS, Thirumala, accompanied by General Education Minister C Raveendranath, called on lyricist, screenwriter and director Sreekumaran Thampi at his residence in the capital. The visit was part of a programme by the General Education Department to facilitate the interaction of school children with noted personalities.

Students presented Thampi with flowers gathered from the school garden. Thampi on his part cheerfully welcomed the students with sweets. The lyricist listened patiently to the questions of children and replied to each query with lucid answers.

A question by a student on the circumstances that led to Thampi’s entry in the tinsel world saw the lyricist describe in detail a crucial episode of his life. Thampi told the students that the film world enticed him from early days. He encouraged students to dream more and work hard to make those dreams a reality.

Thampi also told the students of the importance to broaden their minds and imbibe secular values. After interacting with the children for close to an hour, Thampi lauded the efforts of the Education Department in devising a programme that gives students an opportunity to interact with people who have made their mark in their respective domains.

Recently, students and teachers of RKD NSS School, Sasthamangalam, led by State Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala, visited the house of poet Puthussery Ramachandran at Vellayambalam as part of the programme.