Air Force Assn meet on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual general body meeting and family get-together of the Air Force Association (AFA), Kerala, will be held at Wagon Tragedy Memorial Town Hall, Tirur, on November 23. Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, will be the chief guest.

The AFA was formed in 1980 for the welfare of retired Air Force personnel, their families and families of deceased air veterans. The association has more than 60,000 members and has 19 branches across the country, in addition to two branches abroad in Australia and the UK. The Kerala branch was established in 1981 in Kottayam with Air Vice-Marshal K A Joseph as the first president. The branch was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in 1988.