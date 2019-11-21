Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Denied dream superbike, 19-year-old commits suicide

A 19-year-old youth in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly committed suicide after his father declined to buy him a Harley-Davidson bike.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 19-year-old youth in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly committed suicide after his father declined to buy him a Harley-Davidson bike.Akhilesh, son of Ajikumar, residing near Kattayikonam was found hanging in the bedroom of his house on Monday morning.

The body was found by the family members. The boy was depressed after his father, a businessman, refused to buy a Harley-Davidson model worth Rs 14 lakh, said his father Ajikumar’s friend who resides nearby. The boy was already in possession of a Hyundai Eon car and six bikes, including one worth Rs 1.60 lakh.    

“The boy had stopped talking to his father after the latter asked him to wait for some more time to get the bike. But he used to talk with his mother as usual,” the friend said. Akhilesh was pursuing an aviation course at a private institute at Thampanoor. His family hails from Anad in Thiruvananthapuram and they were staying at Kattayikonam on rent. Police said they were yet to ascertain the provocation for the boy to take the extreme step. 

“There are some reports that the boy was sad after his father declined his wish for a new bike. We will take the statements of his parents in two days,” said Ajeesh V S, sub-inspector of Pothencode police station.  
The officer added that the death was a clear case of suicide by hanging and no foul play suspected. He leaves behind his father Ajikumar, mother Lekha and sister Akhila. Akhilesh’s body was cremated at Anad on Monday evening.

