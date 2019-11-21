Health Dept issues advisory for Sabarimala pilgrims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the death of a devotee due to heart attack, the health department has come out with an advisory for pilgrims. The department has asked devotees experiencing heartburn, shortness of breath and chest pain during their trek from Pampa to Sannidhanam to seek emergency medical attention as these symptoms might lead to heart attack.

“People of all age groups should ascend and descend slowly. It is desirable to consume light food before undertaking the trek. Pilgrims above the age of 45 years should mandatorily undertake a medical checkup before the journey. Those who are on medication should continue the same,” said a statement from the department.

Pilgrims feeling breathlessness should make use of the oxygen parlours installed at various points. Health Minister K K Shailaja said adequate facilities and officials have been deployed at hospitals at Nilakkal and Pampa, and from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

“The services of cardiologists, physicians, surgeons, orthopaedists and pediatricians have been ensured round-the-clock. There are also 15 emergency medical centres operating from Pampa to Sannidhanam. At Sannidhanam even larger facilities including an emergency operating theatre, ICU and ventilator have been put in place,” said Shailaja.