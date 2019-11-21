Key accused who attacked police held

By Express News Service

Shanavas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested the key accused who attacked a sub-inspector at Karimadom colony here recently. The arrested has been identified as Shanavas Thangal Kunju, 23, of TC 39/1832, Karimadom colony. The sub-inspector, who came to arrest a person accused in a Pocso case, was attacked by a gang.

The police said they received a tip-off that Shanavas reached the city after hiding at different places in Tamil Nadu following the attack. He was nabbed from a lodge near the Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. Shanavas had been detained under the provisions of the KAPA Act for 27 months between 2015 and 2018.