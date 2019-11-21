Now, celebrate in a sustainable manner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Would you like to organise events in an eco-friendly manner? C5 (Change Can Change Climate Change) that supports the green initiatives of the district administration can offer you help. Popularly known as C5 Events, the venture is slowly gaining traction in the district. One can avail of the facility in two ways. Either by choosing the audit-only option during events or event organisers from C5. In the audit-only option, C5 event members will communicate to the event organisers and make sure the event is organised adhering to green protocol. In the C5 organisers option, the family will have options to select event organisers specialised in organising green events.

“After submitting the audit to the Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission, the family will receive a certificate provided by the Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission, C5 and District Administration. For the consultancy option, the event will be charged Rs5,000 to Rs10,000. But the audit will be completed at a lesser cost to spread the idea among people from the lower strata of the society too,” said Vishnu P R, CEO of C5.

As part of the initiative, plastic usage will be avoided. Also, the waste generated in the event will be segregated and given to the corporation recycling units. How is C5 following green protocol in the event? “Reusable plates and tumblers will be used instead of single-use paper plates and tumblers. Tissue papers will be replaced by towels. Also, instead of balloons and plastic decorative items, cloth and bamboo decorative items will be used,” said Vishnu.

The initiative also aims to reduce the waste generated from the events organised. “People tend to believe using coconut leaves for decoration and plantain leaves as plates are an eco-friendly way of celebrations. But it increases waste generation. Thus, all the items used in the events must be reusable and eco-friendly to acquire a green protocol tag,” said Vishnu.

Plastic arrest is another part of C5 events. Plastic wrappers will be confiscated. Else, the family can choose an option to segregate wrappers and cartons on the day of the celebration itself. C5 event has already organised four green events to date including the birthday of the District Collector’s son and the marriage of Vishnu himself. The green events organised under C5 initiatives are birthdays, marriages and conferences.

how it’s done

Project C5 is a social movement in which thousands of volunteers and professionals across the district will fight against social and environmental hazards, thereby practising a sustainable lifestyle. The project is conceived by giving enough emphasis on environmental sustainability, gender equality, physical and mental fitness. C5 will be operated by creating financially sustainable and eco-friendly business models which will be seed-funded by CSR initiatives.