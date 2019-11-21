Plastic dumped and burnt near Kowdiar junction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Burning plastic waste continues to be a menace at Sree Chitra Nagar near Kowdiar junction despite repeated complaints by residents in the locality. They allege that corporation workers who collect plastic and organic waste from their homes burn them near the entrance of the lane. “Waste collected by corporation workers from other areas is also disposed of here,’’ said Manoj B, a resident. According to him, the burning of piled-up waste has been a recurring problem in the area. “We have been facing the issue for the past three years,” he said.

According to Maya R S, ward councillor, Kuravankonam, there was an aerobic bin in the area for collecting waste. “It was destroyed during some maintenance work. The KWA officials and residents association opposed us when we suggested constructing a new bin,” said Maya.

Presently there is only one aerobic bin in Kuravankonam installed near the junction. The councillor also added that a few residents continue to give the food and plastic waste to private parties who might be dumping the same in the area.

Similarly, the pipeline road near Ambalamukku junction is another area where dumping of plastic waste is rampant. “Even though we collect waste from nearby homes, people continue to dump waste,” said a corporation worker. According to him, people dump the waste in the early morning hours and at night. “I keep an eye on the area till 9pm. But some people don’t listen to us and dump food waste in black polythene bags near the area,” the worker said. Muraleedharan K, ward councillor, Kowdiar, said that while plastic waste is a menace, corporation workers clean the area regularly.