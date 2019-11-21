Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nikhil SR hopes he would get lucky the fifth time. It is his last school fest. For the past four years, Nikhil has been consecutively claiming a spot in the Revenue District School Arts Fest. But participating in the state school arts fest has been a distant dream. Ahead of the Carnatic violin competition, the Class XII student excitedly says that he is confident enough to render the ‘Nagumo’ keerthanam which he has been mastering for the past several months and earn that coveted spot of representing the district in the state fest.

Nikhil’s tryst with violin started at the age of seven when he jumped at the chance of learning, enamoured by the soulful music of violin. Nikhil feels that if there is one instrument that can capture the essence of music and render it just like the way a persons sings, it is the violin. “There is something about the violin and its music that is capable of bringing forth the spirit of music, without any break. The music doesn’t get fragmented. Violin has always left me in awe. And for me, whether I win or not, music is going to be my career,” says Nikhil, a student of Government Boys HSS, Attingal.

Although Nikhil was formally trained initially, he has been learning the instrument by himself for the past three years. YouTube is one medium which he uses to master the instrument. He also accompanies performers in Carnatic concerts. Nikhil recently added a brand new electric violin to his prized possession of violins.

“The music milieu is changing. While there are still listeners for Carnatic music, the youngsters are into fusion music. And with the electric violin, I get to delve into fusion music. Once the school fest is done with, I will be focusing on that aspect as well,” says Nikhil whose dream is to make it big in the music circuit.