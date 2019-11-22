He overcame barriers to emerge a star performer

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The audience was mesmerised by the kuchipudi performance of Goutham M at the Revenue District School Arts Fest on Thursday. The Class XII student of St Mary’s HSS Pattom bagged the first place in the kuchipudi, bharatanatyam and folk dance events at the fest. His family’s financial problems had not deterred him from excelling in his dance performances.

According to Goutham’s parents, the cost of arranging costumes and makeup came close to `20,000. “A lot of people helped us to meet the expenses. We had arranged a makeup man,” said Anitha S, Goutham’s mother, who is an ASHA worker. His class teacher also provided financial assistance to buy outfits for the performances.Goutham is a self-learner. YouTube videos were his guru.

His sister, an ardent dance performer, was an inspiration. When his interest in dance deepened, Goutham joined Natanam School of Dance in Pothencode where he was taught by Attingal Joshy, a diploma holder in bharatanatyam. “I joined the school in Class VII. He didn’t charge me any fee,” said Goutham.

In his first year under Joshy, Goutham came first in folk dance at the 18th District Kalolsavam. Goutham was the only male contestant among 18 participants. He credited his dance teacher Attingal Joshy for his achievements.

“My teacher recognised my talent and taught me classical forms such as kuchipudi and bharatanatyam,” said Goutham. Presently Goutham is also doing a diploma course in bharatanatyam. He was awarded the first ‘A’ grade in folk dance at the State Kalolsavam 2017. He had also come first in three events -- kuchipudi, bharatanatyam and folk dance - at the State Kalolsavam 2018 held in Thrissur.