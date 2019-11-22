Myocarditis victim's classmates to be under lens

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the incident in which a college student succumbed allegedly to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in Kannur, Health Minister K K Shailaja said instruction has been given to the director of health services to screen and provide expert treatment to those who had gone along with the deceased for a study tour to Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru. “Fifty-four students had gone for the study tour. One succumbed allegedly due to viral myocarditis. Some also complained of fever. There is no reason to panic,” said Shailaja.