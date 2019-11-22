Myocarditis victim's classmates to be under lens

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the incident in which a college student succumbed allegedly to myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in Kannur, Health Minister K K Shailaja said instruction has been given to the director of health services to screen and provide expert treatment to those who had gone along with the deceased for a study tour to Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru. “Fifty-four students had gone for the study tour. One succumbed allegedly due to viral myocarditis. Some also complained of fever. There is no reason to panic,” said Shailaja.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest
WATCH | Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against India in historic pink ball Test
Voda-Idea, Airtel may file review petition in Supreme Court, against AGR judgement, on Friday
SC to hear in open court review pleas of Maradu flat owners for relief from builders
Congress, CPM give Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU fee hike row
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs