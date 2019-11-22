Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oppossiton seeks clarity on P Mohanan’s statement on Islamist-Maoist ties

Ramesh Chennithala and M K Muneer ask the chief minister to respond on the matter

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and deputy leader M K Muneer sought government’s clarification on CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan’s statement of Islamic terrorists providing support to Maoists. The leaders asked if the home department had received any such information and called upon the chief minister to respond on the matter.

UDF leaders while maintaining that terror had to be opposed at any cost were against creating the myth of Islamophobia, which they stated was Sangh Parivar politics. The leaders said that the CPM district secretary’s statement was supportive of Sangh Parivar’s political stand and Kummanam Rajashekharan welcoming the statement was a clear indication of CPM’s policy shift. 

The opposition leaders said that the Maoists encounter at Palakkad was part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s policy and the same policy was being used to brand Alan and Thwaha as urban naxals. They added that the Sangh Parivar mouthpiece ‘Janmabhumi’ had also appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on this action.The leaders said that there have been instances in several parts of the country where a particular community had been picked out, but Kerala has always been different. P Mohanan’s statement provides necessary fodder to the Sangh Parivar forces, the leaders said. 

Ramesh Chennithala and M K Muneer requested the CPM to immediately resort to correction of these policies and retain the secular credentials of the state. Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that the CPM and state government are implementing RSS agenda across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamist-Maoist P Mohanan Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp