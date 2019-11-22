Oppossiton seeks clarity on P Mohanan’s statement on Islamist-Maoist ties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and deputy leader M K Muneer sought government’s clarification on CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan’s statement of Islamic terrorists providing support to Maoists. The leaders asked if the home department had received any such information and called upon the chief minister to respond on the matter.

UDF leaders while maintaining that terror had to be opposed at any cost were against creating the myth of Islamophobia, which they stated was Sangh Parivar politics. The leaders said that the CPM district secretary’s statement was supportive of Sangh Parivar’s political stand and Kummanam Rajashekharan welcoming the statement was a clear indication of CPM’s policy shift.

The opposition leaders said that the Maoists encounter at Palakkad was part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s policy and the same policy was being used to brand Alan and Thwaha as urban naxals. They added that the Sangh Parivar mouthpiece ‘Janmabhumi’ had also appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on this action.The leaders said that there have been instances in several parts of the country where a particular community had been picked out, but Kerala has always been different. P Mohanan’s statement provides necessary fodder to the Sangh Parivar forces, the leaders said.

Ramesh Chennithala and M K Muneer requested the CPM to immediately resort to correction of these policies and retain the secular credentials of the state. Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that the CPM and state government are implementing RSS agenda across the state.