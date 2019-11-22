Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pattom girls move audience with their depiction of flood ravage

Mime is a first time experience for almost all the team members.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Darshana Higher Secondary School performing group dance (UP category) at Chalai Boys Higher Secondary School on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By  Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A man who lost his wife, child and mother to nature’s fury, a pregnant woman being lifted to safety by the security forces, a mother holding her child close even as they are being washed away; the images that still evoke pain and hope in the hearts of Keralites recovering from two devastating floods, came to life on stage at the Revenue District School Arts fest on Thursday. The mime performance by the seven girl students from GMGHSS Pattom at Theerthapada Mandapam, left the crowd in tears.

Mime is a first time experience for almost all the team members. However, the team of Gayathri A R, Gauri P S, Amina A, Anashwara, Aswathy, Arathy and Abhirami, secured the first place in the district to qualify to represent Thiruvananthapuram at the Kerala State School Kalolsavam to be held in Kanhangad. 
“We had no experience in mime. Now we have a new world open before us and want to take it with us to college and beyond. It was tiring but worth it. Many of us have injuries. I have severe back pain and one of us a fractured arm. She still practiced and performed with the fractured arm,” said Gayathri A R.

Sure enough, their performance went on to show the hardwork they put in it. The scene in which one of the students is carried by the other on her head was done exceptionally well to wide applause from the crowd. 

“I knew she wouldn’t let me go. During the sub district level we did that scene with me on her shoulder but after winning the sub district level, our instructor asked us to take the next step. We got it right in one day, with rehearsals that lasted for hours,” Gayathri said.

Their instructor Vishnu Palakkad is happy and proud of his students. “I was sceptical about coaching a group of girls in something as physically exerting and demanding as mime. I was proved wrong. They put in their best and performed well and I couldn’t be more proud. We chose flood as the topic because of the relevance to the period and managed to tell the story well.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp