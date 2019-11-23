Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation office to have multi-level parking facility 

Inadequate parking facilities have led to traffic congestions in various parts of the city.

The upcoming multi-level car parking facility  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Inadequate parking facilities have led to traffic congestions in various parts of the city. Due to the shortage of parking spaces, city dwellers resort to parking their vehicles on the roadside and neglect the ‘no parking’ signboards. Traffic police officers have also made temporary arrangements by placing cone-shaped barriers and marking parking spaces to avoid traffic congestions. But, parking issues continue to be a major problem. To ease this, the first multi-level parking system will be opened for the public by the end of this month. 

The facility at the corporation main office is being built under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. The seven-storeyed multi-level parking facility has the capacity to accommodate 104 cars. “The facility at the corporation main office will help in resolving parking woes to some extent,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

A similar parking facility that has been planned at Medical College and Puthrikandom will be completed in 100 days, he said. While the facility at the corporation main office can solely accommodate cars, another facility for two-wheelers will soon be set up on the premises. “Many commercial establishments do not have a parking space which results in the customers parking their vehicles on the roadside posing difficulties for pedestrians,” said a corporation official.

Under the Smart City project, a multi-level smart parking facility worth Rs 16 crores will come up at Thampanoor. “The five-storeyed facility will have four-wheeler parking on the ground floor and the first three floors for parking two-wheelers along with a commercial space. “We plan to complete the work within two weeks once tendered,”  said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL. 

