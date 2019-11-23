KICMA bags first place at state-level

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Institute of Cooperative Management (KICMA) at Neyyar Dam bagged the first position among the business schools in the state and seventh at the national level in the CSR-GHRDC B-Schools Survey.

State Cooperative Union president Koliakode Krishnan Nair felicitated the teachers for the achievement at a function held at the institute on Thursday. Jinto Joseph who bagged the first rank in MBA from the University of Kerala in 2018 was also honoured at the function. The function was attended by KICMA director Stanley George, State Cooperative Union deputy general manager M B Ajith Kumar and Rakesh Kumar S.