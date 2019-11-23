Participants injured, protest at arts fest venue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue District School Arts Fest witnessed major protests on Friday after two students of Carmel GHSS, Thycaud -- Kavya G S and Safana Shafeek -- fell off the stage while performing chavittunadakam. The girls who suffered knee and shoulder injuries due to the fall were taken to the General Hospital. The injured students had to wait for more than half an hour at the venue for the ambulance to arrive.

The incident occurred at around 11am when the chavittu nadakam competition was under way at the Kasturba stage, Government Model Boys HSS, Chalai. The lack of barricades on the stage led to the mishap. The incident sparked outrage from participants, parents, teachers and spectators who blamed the organisers for the incident.

Other participants pointed out the limited space available for team performance on the stage.

“We had raised complaints with the authorities earlier. They rejected our claims and said that the stage was in good condition,” said one of the performers. They added that they could not perform their best due to the incident. Jose John, a parent, said that the authorities’ negligence in checking the stage conditions before the performance led to the incident.

“Chavittunadakam requires a strong stage for performing. They should have resolved such issues before the competitions,” he said. Anil Venjaramoodu, convener, programme committee, admitted that the incident occurred due to a lack of walls or barricades. “We are ready to provide them a second chance after the last performance. We have arranged the biggest stage at the venue for chavittu nadakam,” he said.

However, the parents of the participants expressed their dissatisfaction with this decision.

“How do they expect the injured children to perform again on the same day. The team has lost its confidence,” said Safana’s mother. The parents have registered a complaint with the programme committee. To their surprise, Kavya and Safana were later announced as the winners of the chavittu nadakam competition on the official website of the arts fest.