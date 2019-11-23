Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Post Shehla death, teachers to receive training in first aid

Decision was taken in a meeting held by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Friday

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shehla Sherin

Shehla Sherin | Twitter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the wake of the controversy over the alleged apathy shown by teachers of Sarvajana HSS in Sulthan Bathery, which led to the death of Shehla Sherin, the general education department has decided to train teachers to give first aid. School authorities and teachers have been directed to pay attention even to minor problems raised by students. A direction has been issued to all schools across the state to conduct cleanliness drives, which includes filling up crevices with cement, before December 5. 

The decision was taken in a meeting held by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Friday. The meeting also directed schools not to impose any ban on students wearing footwear in school. The directive also mandated that school toilets should be well lit. 

Shehla was bitten by a snake hiding in a crevice formed inside the class room. Schools have been directed to close the doors and windows of classrooms after school hours. It shall be the responsibility of PTAs, principal and staff to give due importance to the directive. 

All schools have been directed to convene a parent-teachers’ meeting before November 30 and form an action plan. The meeting directed the deputy directors of education to submit a report on the action taken by December 10. Schools have been asked to consult people’s representatives and local self-government institutions on making a permanent arrangement for keeping school premises clean. The education minister also asked the director of general education to submit a report after conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. He said he would visit the family of Shehla on Saturday.

Inquiry into medical negligence 
Health Minister K K Shailaja directed the Additional Director of Health Services (Vigilance) Dr Sreelatha R to conduct an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence on the part of doctors who treated Shehla. She directed the health department director to suspend the doctor at Bathery Government Taluk Hospital and hold an inquiry.

Schools in the state have been directed to conduct cleanliness drives, before December 5 
 All schools have been directed to convene a PTA meeting before November 30 
The education minister asked the director of general education to submit a report after conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shehla Sherin snakebite death
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp