Post Shehla death, teachers to receive training in first aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the controversy over the alleged apathy shown by teachers of Sarvajana HSS in Sulthan Bathery, which led to the death of Shehla Sherin, the general education department has decided to train teachers to give first aid. School authorities and teachers have been directed to pay attention even to minor problems raised by students. A direction has been issued to all schools across the state to conduct cleanliness drives, which includes filling up crevices with cement, before December 5.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Friday. The meeting also directed schools not to impose any ban on students wearing footwear in school. The directive also mandated that school toilets should be well lit.

Shehla was bitten by a snake hiding in a crevice formed inside the class room. Schools have been directed to close the doors and windows of classrooms after school hours. It shall be the responsibility of PTAs, principal and staff to give due importance to the directive.

All schools have been directed to convene a parent-teachers’ meeting before November 30 and form an action plan. The meeting directed the deputy directors of education to submit a report on the action taken by December 10. Schools have been asked to consult people’s representatives and local self-government institutions on making a permanent arrangement for keeping school premises clean. The education minister also asked the director of general education to submit a report after conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. He said he would visit the family of Shehla on Saturday.

Inquiry into medical negligence

Health Minister K K Shailaja directed the Additional Director of Health Services (Vigilance) Dr Sreelatha R to conduct an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence on the part of doctors who treated Shehla. She directed the health department director to suspend the doctor at Bathery Government Taluk Hospital and hold an inquiry.

