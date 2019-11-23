Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman held for aiding sexual abuse of daughter

Nedumangad police have arrested a 39-year-old woman for her complicity in the sexual exploitation of her minor daughter.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nedumangad police have arrested a 39-year-old woman for her complicity in the sexual exploitation of her minor daughter. The arrested woman hails from Valiyamala and was making a living as a prostitute.

The police said the girl was abused several times by the mother’s clients and she even facilitated their acts. The brother of the girl had also abused her, causing her to be in a mentally-distraught state. Though the case was registered in 2015, it went cold before being reopened by Nedumangad station SHO Rajesh Kumar. 

While recording statements of neighbours, they recollected hearing loud veils of the girl from the house during night. Upon grilling the mother, she confessed to her role in the crime. “The woman used to enter into physical relationships with men even as her daughter was sleeping next to her.

That’s how the men began abusing the girl as well. She was a 10-year-old then and the incident has left a deep scar in her mind,” said a police officer. The mother was arrested and remanded to prison on Thursday. Since the brother of the girl was also a minor when the incident happened, a case has not been registered against him. However, Childline will be informed.

