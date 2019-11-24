Corporation for clean environment around schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Shahla Sherin’s hapless death after a snake bit her in her school classroom in Wayanad, the city corporation has decided to go for immediate inspection of schools and their premises in corporation limits.

A meeting of elected representatives, school authorities, PTA members, officers, alumni and NGOs will be held at SMV School at 1pm on Monday.

The meeting will also make decisions regarding a public campaign to ensure clean environment around schools. Corporation health inspectors have already been given instructions for the inspection of various schools.