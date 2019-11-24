Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LIFE housing project: Corp council meeting tomorrow 

The  opposition wants to mainly discuss the implementation of LIFE and PMAY projects.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An emergency corporation council meeting, on BJP’s demand, will be held on Monday to discuss the beneficiaries of LIFE housing project of which the deadline to submit necessary documents is fast approaching. The  opposition wants to mainly discuss the implementation of LIFE and PMAY projects.

BJP councillors say that the corporation was removing names from the list without giving the affected applicants a chance to present their cases. “The adalat started without much announcements. They have definitely not contacted the over 18,018 beneficiaries. We want all applicants to get a fair chance,” said M R Gopan, BJP opposition leader who is also part of the committee in-charge of LIFE project in the corporation.

“I can guarantee that the corporation has not identified even a single piece of land to build flats in the past four years. All they have done is hand over the already under construction flats in Kalladimugham,” he adds.

The BJP alleges similar anomalies in PMAY housing project as well. “Everyone who applied for it must get a house. That was the ideal on which the project was conceived. There are over 8,000 applicants for this project and the corporation has been found wanting in this project also,” he said. However, deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar blamed the opposition of trying to undermine LIFE mission. 

