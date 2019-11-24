Man held for stabbing friends with beer bottles

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kilimanoor police arrested a man for stabbing two friends with beer bottles during a drunken brawl on Saturday.

The accused, Saji, 32, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. According to police, the victims Bhaskara Pillai, 60, and Vinod, 40, are under treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Venjaramoodu and their statements have been recorded. Police said the incident took place on Friday around 5.30pm at Alathukavu near Ponganadu, where the three of them were boozing.

“Few minutes later, an argument took place, which quickly turned worse with Saji verbally abusing Bhaskara Pillai and Vinod. In the melee, Saji took the beer bottles and stabbed the duo in their abdomen and fled the spot,” said the police.