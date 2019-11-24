Ramesh Chennithala slams govt in KU mark tampering case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government is trying to sabotage the mark tampering case of Kerala University by putting blame on the software and said this would have serious repercussions. He said the varsity’s findings have once again proved that this government is with culprits and alleged it of sabotaging all major criminal cases.

“This is obvious in the PSC examination malpractice incident, political murders and the MG University mark donation matter,” he added.

He said preliminary investigation on the Kerala University incident had found that the user ID and password of the deputy registrar had been stolen and used for providing mark moderation.

By blaming the software, Chennithala accused the government of trying to wriggle out of the matter and wash-off the criminal cases.

He said malpractice in university exams will become common as the government will ensure the the protection of culprits from the law.

The opposition leader also called upon the state government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.