1,200 tribal kids across state taking part in SC/ST sports festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Kalikkalam’, the sports fete for the school students under SC/ST development department of the state government, was opened at LNCPE (Lakshmibhai National College of Physical Education) at Karyavattom here on Sunday with P Pugazhendi, director of the department, hoisting the event flag. While inaugurating the fete, Pukazhendi said the fete could boost the talent of SC/ST students in the state. Number of participants in the fete has been increased from an odd 800 to 1,200 which is a remarkable achievement, he added.

About 1,200 students from 112 tribal hostels of model residential schools from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod are participating in the fete. National player Amrita Babu of Kothamangalam Panthapra tribal settlement, was delegated to carry the event torch. The 12-year-old also became the showstopper on the first day, after she bagged gold medal in 100 metre run in the sub-junior girls category.

Track and field items will be held at LNCPE stadium.