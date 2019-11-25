Snakebite a major health concern in north Kerala

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state mourns the death of Wayanad student Shahla Sherin, who died due to snakebite in classroom, a study by two doctors has found that snakebite is a major issue in North Kerala and delay in treatment is a major risk factor for morbidity. The study by Dr Manu Mathews and Dr Sudha Balakrishnan of Department of Medicine Government Medical College-Kannur will be published in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences this month.

“Snakebites continues to be the most neglected public health issue. It is a medical emergency that might result in either death or amputation or permanent disability. But the seriousness of it is yet to trickle down to the medical professionals at the primary level and also among masses,” said an officer of the Health Department. According to the officer, against this backdrop, the said study might shed new light on administering changes in dealing with snakebite incidents.

The study that explores the clinical and epidemiological profile of poisonous snakebites in a tertiary care center in North Kerala has found that though it is an important health problem especially in North Kerala, which has an agricultural background, there are lack of studies in the issue. The other major finding is the presence of hump nosed pit viper and the ineffectiveness of anti-snake venom against its bites.

At the same time another study on clinical profile of poisonous snake bite in children of North Kerala, published a year ago in the International Journal of Contemporary Pediatrics, has highlighted that prompt referral of children with poisonous snake bite to centers where facilities in managing snake bite is crucial in preventing mortality. The findings made after studying a total of 50 cases with poisonous snake bite in children less than 15 years found lower extremities were the most observed bitten part of the body and the common site was the foot.

“What makes snakebites a serious affair is that delayed treatment can become fatal. Especially if it is beyond six hours. Also, insufficient knowledge and experience among healthcare providers might result in administering inadequate treatment. The death of Shahla stressed the need for assessing the medical professionals at the primary level for recognizing envenoming and injecting antivenom,” added the officer.