Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Snakebite a major health concern in north Kerala

The death of Shahla stressed the need for assessing the medical professionals at the primary level for recognizing envenoming and injecting antivenom,” added the officer.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

snake, snakebite

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state mourns the death of Wayanad student Shahla Sherin, who died due to snakebite in classroom, a study by two doctors has found that snakebite is a major issue in North Kerala and delay in treatment is a major risk factor for morbidity. The study by Dr Manu Mathews and Dr Sudha Balakrishnan of Department of Medicine Government Medical College-Kannur will be published in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences this month. 

“Snakebites continues to be the most neglected public health issue. It is a medical emergency that might result in either death or amputation or permanent disability. But the seriousness of it is yet to trickle down to the medical professionals at the primary level and also among masses,” said an officer of the Health Department. According to the officer, against this backdrop, the said study might shed new light on administering changes in dealing with snakebite incidents. 

The study that explores the clinical and epidemiological profile of poisonous snakebites in a tertiary care center in North Kerala has found that though it is an important health problem especially in North Kerala, which has an agricultural background, there are lack of studies in the issue. The other major finding is the presence of hump nosed pit viper and the ineffectiveness of anti-snake venom against its bites. 

At the same time another study on clinical profile of poisonous snake bite in children of North Kerala, published a year ago in the International Journal of Contemporary Pediatrics, has highlighted that prompt referral of children with poisonous snake bite to centers where facilities in managing snake bite is crucial in preventing mortality. The findings made after studying a total of 50 cases with poisonous snake bite in children less than 15 years found lower extremities were the most observed bitten part of the body and the common site was the foot. 

“What makes snakebites a serious affair is that delayed treatment can become fatal. Especially if it is beyond six hours. Also, insufficient knowledge and experience among healthcare providers might result in administering inadequate treatment. The death of Shahla stressed the need for assessing the medical professionals at the primary level for recognizing envenoming and injecting antivenom,” added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahla Sherin Snakebite
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp