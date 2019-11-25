Vehicle-tracking gizmo launched globally

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vehicle-tracking device called ‘Smart Eclipse’, manufactured with the cooperation of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) by IoT (Internet of Things)-based mobility solutions provider VST Mobility Solutions, was launched in Kerala as well as in global market. The company has got export orders from over 100 countries, besides bagging Rs140-crore foreign investment.  

K R Jyothilal, transport principal secretary, launched the product in Kerala and Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, handed over the certificate for the distribution rights of the product in all the 14 districts of the state to the company Central Eye Track at a function held here. S Chithra, director, Kerala State IT Mission, launched IoT-based intelligent transport system VDASH on the occasion.

Global firm HERE Technologies will be distributing the product in the global market and an MoU was signed between the two companies. Adithya Waghray, manager, Global Alliance, HERE Technologies, said the partnership would bring innovations in the fields of transport systems.
, urban transportation, and fleet management. 

Alvin George, CEO, VST Mobility Solutions, said the company, which was founded in 2015, had achieved this feat within a short span of time.

Meanwhile,  Raymond Mikhael, chairman, VST Mobile Solutions, who is based in Canada, expressed his willingness for investment for the future activities of the company in Kerala. Currently, he is also the chairman of Gulf Business Group and the Additional Director of Anas Tec India Pvt. Ltd. 

