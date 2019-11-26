Demand to shift location of Nedumangad fire station gets louder

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demand to move the fire station in Nedumangad from its current location in Kusarcode is gaining traction. The demand comes in the light of difficulties in reaching the main road in Pazhakutty from the fire station through a narrow 2-km road which can accommodate only one vehicle at a time, a steep climb at one end further compounds the problem. The difficult stretch has quite often resulted in 5-10 minute delay in response time.

If a vehicle enters from the other side of the road, the fire and rescue vehicles have no option but to wait for the other one to go in reverse all the way back. The steep nature of the road has also resulted in many a broken axles over time. Recently, a police vehicle dump yard in Nedumangad caught fire. When a unit from the fire station reached the location, it was already 5-10 minutes later than the original response time. The officials at the fire station believe less vehicles would have burned had they reached five minutes earlier without getting stuck in the narrow stretch of the road. Such events have prompted a renewed call to shift the fire station to the town region.

“In every town, the fire station is close to the town centre, not tucked away in some corner. Had the road been better, it would not have been an issue. It was 14 years ago that the fire station was made in the current building which was made for a mini-industrial park here with a promise of immediate shift when a new building is made. Even though we were shown many lands over time, they were being used for other purposes by the municipality,” said a fire and rescue official.

“Personally, the staff here has no issues with the location. However, for our job to be completed without hindrance, there should be a change in location. Because of the terrain, we do not get any new or advanced vehicles either. Timely response is key in our job and the five minutes could be the time that make the difference,” he said.