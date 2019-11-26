Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Idukki boy shines at ‘Kalikkalam’

Students of the Chalakkudy Model Residential School made a spectacular performance in swimming competition.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Rajakumaran hailing from the remote Edamalakkudy hamlet in Idukki was the star of the day at Kalikkalam, the sports festival for schools run by the SC, ST welfare departments. He won gold in 800 metres and silver in 100 metres for junior boys. He is a Class IX student of Government High School, Adimali. 

An inmate of the Tribal Pre-matric Boys Hostel at Adimali, Rajakumaran was coached by Surendran, the physical education teacher of Government High School, Adimali. Rajakumaran said he was striving hard to better his performance. Last year, he had won silver in 800 metres for junior boys.  

Students of the Chalakkudy Model Residential School made a spectacular performance in swimming competition. Class X students Divya Jose won gold in 50 metres and 100 metres for junior girls. Plus-II student Induja won gold in 50m for seniors and silver in 100m.Both were trained by ace coach Sini Thomas. 41 girls of the school are competing in various events in the meet.

Rajesh in high spirits
T’Puram: For differently-abled N Rajesh, his infirm right leg was not a hindrance as he finished fourth in the senior boys high jump competition on Monday. His instructor Praveen is all praise for the mental strength of Rajesh, of Indira Gandhi Model Residential School, Nilambur. “Strength of mind and hard work is what makes a sportsperson. Limitations with one’s body should not stop them,” said Rajesh. His instructors feel there are a large group of people who aren’t coming to the forefront because of difficulties and that Rajesh’s achievement will prove to be an inspiration.

